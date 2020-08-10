Coronavirus – Seychelles: Public Health Authority Issues latest list of countries from which visitors are permitted in Seychelles

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of the 5th August 2020, the Public Health Authority has issued a list of countries approved for entry in Seychelles. Only visitors from the following country will be allowed in Seychelles.

Note: This list will be updated periodically.

Austria

Germany

Monaco

United Arab Emirates

Belgium

Hungary

New Zealand

Canada

Iceland

Norway

China

Ireland

Slovakia

Cuba

Italy

Slovenia

Cyprus

Latvia

South Korea

Denmark

Lithuania

Sri Lanka

Estonia

Malaysia

Switzerland

Finland

Malta

Thailand

France

Mauritius

Tunisia

