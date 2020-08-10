Coronavirus – Seychelles: Public Health Authority Issues latest list of countries from which visitors are permitted in Seychelles

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of the 5th August 2020, the Public Health Authority has issued a list of countries approved for entry in Seychelles. Only visitors from the following country will be allowed in Seychelles.
Note: This list will be updated periodically.
Austria
Germany
Monaco
United Arab Emirates
Belgium
Hungary
New Zealand
Canada
Iceland
Norway
China
Ireland
Slovakia
Cuba
Italy
Slovenia
Cyprus
Latvia
South Korea
Denmark
Lithuania
Sri Lanka
Estonia
Malaysia
Switzerland
Finland
Malta
Thailand
France
Mauritius
Tunisia
