Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee Chairperson sends Condolences to families of Medical Doctors who Passed On

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the healthcare workers who lost their lives in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No words can describe a loss of a loved one such as a mother, father, brother sister, husband and wife. My deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost those that are dear to their hearts. The country has lost soldiers who have been at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.” said Dr Dhlomo. He wished those who are hospitalised and in quarantine sites as a result of Covid-19, a speedy recovery. “Healthcare workers wake up and carry on with the work of rendering assistance to the victims of Covid-19, notwithstanding the risky circumstances under which they work. The oath and pledges that they took in front of God keep them through all the difficult work situations. We are greatly indebted to them as the country.” Dr Dhlomo said the medical fraternity has lost a team of health professors, mentors, lecturers and critical leaders. The healthcare sector, both public and private, has suffered an immeasurable loss in the last few weeks by the loss of the following medical doctors: Prof Rita Ramjee, Prof Solomon Elias Levin, Prof Joel Matsipa, Prof Eric Rosen, Prof Nancy Shipalana, Prof Bernard Jansen Van Rensburg, Prof Vinesh Pillay, Prof Martin Marivate, Prof Anton Stoltz, Dr Elizabeth-Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni and Prof Lungile Pepeta.

