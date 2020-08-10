APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 09th August 2020

| Updated:
The Ministry of Health would like to inform the general public that Uganda has registered two (2) COVID-19 deaths today. This brings the total COVID- 19 deaths to nine (9).

The two fatalities are A 27-year-old male from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement in Hoima District who died at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital and a 46 year old male, resident of Kampala who died at Nsambya Hospital. They both had signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Results from the laboratories confirmed SARS-COV-2.

In the same vein, fourteen (14) new cases were confirmed from samples tested on 09th August 2020; nine (9) are contacts to previously confirmed cases from Kampala Metropolitan Area, three (3) are alerts and two (2) are truck drivers.

Regarding the three (3) alerts ;- one (1) is from Kampala Metropolitan Area, one (1) is from Ntungamo District and one (1) was from Hoima district who succumbed to the disease.

Of the two (2) truck drivers; one (1) arrived from Kenya via Malaba while one (1) arrived from Democratic Republic of Congo via Goli Point of Entry.

Five (5) foreign truck drivers (3 Kenyans and 2 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

Number of new confirmed cases today

14

Number of Ugandan truck drivers confirmed today

2

Number of alerts confirmed today

3

Number of contacts confirmed today

9

Number of returnees confirmed today

0

Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date

1,297

COVID-19 deaths today

2

COVID-19 deaths registered to-date

9

Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date

1,137

Number of foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 and were requested to return to their country of origin

5

Samples from Points of Entry tested today

1,014

Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested today

1,421

Total number of samples tested today

2,435

Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date

299,036

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.


