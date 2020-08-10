Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (10th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Zambia in the last 24hrs recorded 125 new cases out of 454 tests. We regrettably report 6 additional deaths (5 BIDs from Lusaka and 1 facility death from Ndola). MTSRIP. We recorded 104 recoveries. The cumulative figures are provided below

