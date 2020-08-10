Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Country Strategic Plan Evaluation (2017-2021)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

1. Background

The purpose of these Terms of Reference (TOR) is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.

1.1. Introduction

Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plan and WFP Evaluation Policy.

1.2. Country Context

General Overview

Zimbabwe is a landlocked, resource rich, low income, food deficit country with a population of 17.3 million people. Zimbabwe is bordered by Mozambique to the east, South Africa to the south, Botswana to the west, and Zambia to the north and northwest. The country is divided into 10 administrative provinces and 62 districts. It is largely rural (at 68 percent) and young (with 62 percent under the age of 25).

It has an area of 390,759 sq. km (150,873 sq. miles) and its official languages are: English (official), Shona, Sindebele. Life expectancy at birth (2019) is 62 years. The total fertility rate per woman was 3.5 in 2017 and the adolescent birth rate in 2015 was 115 births per 1,000 women. The population is growing at 2.3 percent per annum ( 2010-2019). Although HIV prevalence has declined from 26.5 per cent in 1997 to 12.7 percent (2018)4, it retains the fifth highest HIV prevalence rate in the world. HIV related illness remains the largest cause of death among adults of reproductive age and children.

In November 2017, President Mugabe ended 37 years of rule by resigning amidst a military takeover and impending impeachment hearings. Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn into power and was re-elected to office in a general election held in July 2018, winning 50.8 percent of the vote.

Zimbabwe is currently affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an overall number of infected people of 605 and 7 deaths as of early July 2020. A nationwide lockdown was put in place by the Government at the end of March. Restrictions have been eased in May, but specific measures remain in place (mandatory use of face masks and limiting gatherings up to a maximum of 100 people) number of infected people continues to grow in the country and WFP Country Office has remote working arrangements.

