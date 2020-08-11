Centurion Plus boosts availability of agile legal support across Europe

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Centurion Plus (www.Centurionlg.com) is changing the way services are provided to businesses across Germany and Europe. The firm offers fully agile, on-demand legal service with the aid of its pool of European and internationally trained lawyers. Lawyers are readily available to respond to clients for short-term or long-term projects, to fill gaps of specific expertise or during staffing shortfalls, for example.

The move responds to the firm’s European client’s feedback, that indicates that there is a gap in the market for a NewLaw-type of legal support, which could provide tailored legal solutions on an on-demand, flexible basis.

Keseena Chengadu, Co-chair at Centurion Plus, says Europe was a crucial step in the firm’s strategy and that efficiency was a key driver, “Finding the appropriate lawyers for specific projects was extremely time consuming for our European clients,” she explains. “Sometimes such lawyers are needed for a one-off matter or sporadically recurring projects, and in these situations hiring a full-time lawyer is uneconomical.”

In particular, there has been an upsurge in demand for flexible legal solutions since the advent of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown restrictions. “We have been actively incorporating the Centurion Plus way of working into many of our clients’ businesses over the last few months,” says Ms Chengadu, “and our clients and their employees have found that this has really helped them to develop the correct mindset for remote working.”

Centurion Plus operates under the umbrella of Centurion Law Group (CLG), a legal conglomerate founded by prominent corporate lawyer, NJ Ayuk. Complemented by the support, expertise, and resources of CLG, Centurion Plus clients are able to access legal talent at an affordable rate as and when they require additional legal support, such as to cover absence or for a specific project or transaction.

