Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (11th August 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 11,881 Severe cases: 190 New recovered: 285 New deaths: 20 New cases: 584

Total Laboratory test: 520,891 Active cases: 13,037 Total recovered: 10,696 Total deaths: 440 Total cases: 24,175

