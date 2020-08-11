Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (11th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, 497 people have tested positive from 4,171 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 27,425 the number of positive cases pushing our cumulative tests to 362,501. CAS. Dr. Mercy Mwangangi

