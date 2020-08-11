Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (11th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 40

Total confirmed cases: 4714

Total active cases: 2085

Total recovered: 2477 (47 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 35377 (460 New)

Total deaths: 152 (6 New)

