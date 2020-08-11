Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (10th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

290 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 82 Plateau – 82 Oyo – 19 FCT – 18 Edo – 16 Kaduna – 15 Enugu – 9 Ogun – 9 Kano – 8 Kwara – 8 Cross River – 5 Ondo – 5 Rivers – 5 Ekiti – 4 Imo – 3 Borno – 2

46,867 confirmed 33,346 discharged 950 deaths

