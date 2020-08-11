Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (11th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Cumulative confirmed positive cases: 1,932

Total number of deaths: 69

Active new cases: 15

Active cases at Isolation Centres: 385

Cumulative recoveries: 1,478

Number currently in quarantine: 545

Number discharged from quarantine: 10,057

