Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 10th August 2020

Number of new confirmed cases: 16

Number of Ugandan truck drivers confirmed: 1

Number of alerts confirmed: 12

Number of contacts confirmed: 2

Number of returnees confirmed: 1

Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date: 1,313

COVID-19 deaths: 0

COVID-19 deaths registered to-date: 9

Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date: 1,138

Number of foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 and were requested to return to their country of origin: 11

Samples from Points of Entry tested: 1,473

Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested: 777

Total number of samples tested: 2,250

Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date: 301,286

Of the sixteen (16) confirmed cases; twelve (12) are alerts, two (2) are contacts to previously confirmed cases, one (1) is a truck driver who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry and one (1) returnee from Kenya who was under quarantine at the time of test.

Regarding the twelve (12) alerts; – eight (8) are from Namisindwa, three (3) are from Tororo and one (1)from Kampala Metropolitan Area. The two (2) contacts to previously confirmed cases are from Adjumani District.

Eleven (11) Kenyan truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

