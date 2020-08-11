APO

Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 10th August 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Number of new confirmed cases: 16

Number of Ugandan truck drivers confirmed: 1

Number of alerts confirmed: 12

Number of contacts confirmed: 2

Number of returnees confirmed: 1

Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date: 1,313

COVID-19 deaths: 0

COVID-19 deaths registered to-date: 9

Cumulative Ugandan recoveries to-date: 1,138

Number of foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 and were requested to return to their country of origin: 11

Samples from Points of Entry tested: 1,473

Samples from Alerts and Contacts tested: 777

Total number of samples tested: 2,250

Cumulative COVID-19 samples tested to-date: 301,286

Of the sixteen (16) confirmed cases; twelve (12) are alerts, two (2) are contacts to previously confirmed cases, one (1) is a truck driver who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry and one (1) returnee from Kenya who was under quarantine at the time of test.

Regarding the twelve (12) alerts; – eight (8) are from Namisindwa, three (3) are from Tororo and one (1)from Kampala Metropolitan Area. The two (2) contacts to previously confirmed cases are from Adjumani District.

Eleven (11) Kenyan truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved