Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Update 11 August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

There are currently 87 patients in our isolation facilities: 76 in Lusaka, 5 in Southern province and 5 on the Copperbelt. Currently 34 patients require oxygen support. We continue to implement the community management strategy for those in stable condition.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.