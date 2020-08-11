Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (10th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

– 99 new cases and no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

– Of the new cases 68 are local and 31 are returnees from SA.

– Active cases go up to 3120.

– 87 new recoveries reported.

– As of 10 August 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 4748 cases and 104 deaths.

