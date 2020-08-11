Facebook Unveils Book of Life & Business Lessons from Top South African Women in Celebration of Women’s Month

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of its celebrations around Women’s Month in South Africa, Facebook (www.Facebook.com) today unveiled ‘Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business’ – a book heroing the careers, lives and life lessons of 13 inspirational South African business women and changemakers.

Celebrating the positive impact these women are having within society and across their respective fields in entertainment, law, retail, beauty and food, they share their advice and life lessons for future leaders and changemakers of South Africa. Each chapter focuses on an insightful and personal lesson hoping to resonate and inspire the future generations; from how to turn your passion into a business, to how a perceived weakness can be a strength.

The book, featuring bespoke commissioned artwork by three South African female artists – Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Nontokozo Tshabalala and Zinhle Sithebe, includes stories from women such as Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bonang Matheba, Mogau Seshoene (The Lazy Makoti), Professor Thuli Madonsela, Catherine Constantinides and many more.

Commenting on the book, Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said: “Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business has been created to not only hero the women making a positive impact in our society, but to inspire future leaders. These women are making a difference in their communities, from starting social movements that change the world, through to businesses that positively impact their local communities. This Women’s Month, we continue to celebrate the achievements of all women, but also acknowledge the gender entrepreneurship gap and under-representation of women leaders. We hope the stories and life lessons inspire the next generation with possibilities that their futures hold.”

Available as a free download from ISSUU site (https://bit.ly/3fK8c27), a number of printed versions will be made available and distributed by our local partner Digify Africa to schools across six provinces in South Africa – Gauteng, Limpopo, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and North West.

Women featured in ‘Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business’:

Nomzamo Mbatha (actress and philanthropist) Mogau Seshoene (chef and author) Bonang Matheba (media personality and entrepreneur) Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe (doctor and entrepreneur) Rabia Ghoor (entrepreneur) Siba Mtongana (chef and entrepreneur) Professor Thuli Madonsela (advocate and academic) Glenda Ramathavha (entrepreneur) Catherine Constantinides (environmentalist and humanitarian) Keitumetse Qhali (director, writer, producer) Reabetswe Ngwane (entrepreneur) Precious Thamaga-Mazibuko (entrepreneur and CEO) Palesa Mokubung (fashion designer) Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Facebook.

Media Contact: Idea Engineers PR agency for Facebook, South Africa [email protected]

