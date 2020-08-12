Coronavirus – Nigeria: “Wellness On Wheels” initiative to provide diagnostic & treatment for COVID-19, TB and other life-threatening diseases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

“Wellness On Wheels” a.k.a “WOW Truck” reaches remote areas in northern Nigeria with much-needed essential health services.

This Kaduna State Government, KNCV Tuberculosis F. & World Health Organization (WHO) initiative provides diagnostic & treatment for COVID-19, TB & other life-threatening diseases.

