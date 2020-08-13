APO

Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools

Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools in her capacity as member of the Cabinet Task Team on schools' COVID19 preparedness. This is part of Government's efforts in ensuring that schools are safe for learners, teachers & staff  

