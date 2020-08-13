Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Justice Pholile Shakantu has this week continued her tour of Hhohho high schools in her capacity as member of the Cabinet Task Team on schools' COVID19 preparedness. This is part of Government's efforts in ensuring that schools are safe for learners, teachers & staff

