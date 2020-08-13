Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (13th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 14,688 Severe cases: 193 New recovered: 394

New deaths: 16 New cases: 1086

Total Laboratory test: 550,119 Active cases: 14,295 Total recovered: 11,428 Total deaths: 479 Total cases: 26,207

