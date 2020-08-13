Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

650 more people have tested positive from 6,768 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 28,754 & our cumulative is 375, 859. Kenyans are 633 & 17 foreigners. 391 are males, & 259 females. Youngest is 1 years, oldest 97 years

