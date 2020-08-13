Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update 13 August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Libya has been reported by NCDC today. The 309 new confirmed patients raised the cumulative number to 6611 patients. In addition 38 patients recovered.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.