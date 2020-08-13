Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Update 13 August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Honorable Minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula announced 138 new COVID-19 cases, 5 COVID-19 related deaths and 11 Recoveries. Cumulative Confirmed cases 3544 Active cases 2669 Recoveries 848 Deaths 27.

