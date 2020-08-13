Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Update (12 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

453 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;

Lagos-113 FCT-72 Plateau-59 Enugu-55 Kaduna-38 Ondo-32 Osun-26 Ebonyi-20 Ogun-9 Delta-8 Borno-7 Akwa Ibom-6 Oyo-5 Bauchi-1 Kano-1 Ekiti-1

47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths

