Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (13 August 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 12 August confirm 21 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans are 1,353. 2 new COVID-19 deaths registered bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 11 Total recoveries: 1,141

