Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (14th August 2020)

New cases: 76

Total confirmed cases: 4988

Total active cases: 2256

Total recovered: 2576 (26 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 38451 (705 New)

Total deaths: 156 (3 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.