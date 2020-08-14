Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Updates (13 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

373 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria; Lagos-69 Osun-41 Kaduna-40 Oyo-40 FCT-35 Plateau-22 Rivers-19 Kano-17 Ondo-17 Ogun-15 Abia-14 Gombe-12 Imo-9 Enugu-7 Kwara-6 Delta-5 Niger-2 Borno-1 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1 48,116 confirmed 34,309 discharged 966 deaths

