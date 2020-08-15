Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (14th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 17,323 Severe cases: 195 New recovered: 232 New deaths: 13 New cases: 1038

Total Laboratory test: 567,442 Active cases: 15,088 Total recovered: 11,660 Total deaths: 492 Total cases: 27,242

