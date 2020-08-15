Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

25,500+ Returnee migrants arrived since April 1

69,400+ Individuals reached with hygiene awareness this week

1,830 Currently in quarantine facilities

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3428yz5

1. Partnerships and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to assist GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (34 in total).

A standard operating procedure on COVID-19 alert/ outbreak for IDP sites in Dire Dawa was drafted with inputs from WHO, Dire Dawa Administration, Disaster Risk Management Office (DROM) and Dire Dawa Health Office. Finalization is expected this week.

2. Disease Surveillance

• Between 1 April and 13 August, Ethiopia received over 25,500 returnees: 6,173 from Djibouti, 5,982 from Somalia, 5,082 from Sudan, 3,162 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1,060 from Kenya, 1,024 from Kuwait, 650 from Lebanon, and some more from other countries.

• 546 new returnee migrants were registered in the last week.

• IOM continued to provide direct assistance to returnee migrants in quarantine facilities, including registration, food, water and onward transportation assistance.

• Continued to distribute non-food items (NFIs) in quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions, including soaps, dignity kits, medications, kitchen sets, clothes, bedsheets and mattresses.

• Continued to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as facemasks, gloves and sanitizers to quarantine facility staff in Moyale and Semera.

• Provided COVID-19 screening for 2,601 individuals in quarantine facilities and government health posts; 1,034 in Gedeo Zone, 191 in East Wollega, and 1,376 in West Guji.

