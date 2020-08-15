Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County (14th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: Dr. Mercy Mwangangi – Nairobi County continues to lead with 375 cases, Kiambu (53), Machakos (23), Busia (17), Mombasa (15), Nakuru (15), Kajiado (14), Kisumu (12), lamu (10), Nyeri (7), Kakamega (5), Makueni (4), Samburu (4), Uasin- Gishu (4), Killifi (3), Laikipia (3), Baringo (2), Kisii (2), Kitui (2), Trukana (2), Vihiga (2), Garissa (1), Bungoma (1), Murang’a (1), Nyandarua (1), Siaya (1), and Trans-Nzoia (1).

