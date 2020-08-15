Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Updates (14th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

329 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 113 Kaduna – 49 FCT – 33 Plateau – 24 Kano – 16 Edo – 15 Ogun – 14 Delta – 13 Osun – 10 Oyo – 8 Ekiti – 6 Bayelsa – 6 Akwa Ibom – 5 Borno – 4 Enugu – 4 Ebonyi – 3 Rivers – 2 Bauchi – 1 Nasarawa – 1 Gombe – 1 Niger – 1

48,445 confirmed 35,998 discharged 973 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo