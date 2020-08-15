Coronavirus – Republic of the Congo: National Day of the Republic of the Congo

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the Republic of the Congo and its citizens as you celebrate the 60th anniversary of your independence.

As the world continues to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we commend Congo’s efforts to ensure the safety of its people, and we appreciate our close cooperation in health, trade, and anti-trafficking efforts. The United States values its enduring relationship and cooperation with your country.

I wish the people of Republic of the Congo a happy national day and a year of health and success.

