Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 14 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of 1pm on 14 August, the Western Cape has 6163 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 99806 confirmed cases and 90 115 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

99806

Total recoveries

90115

Total deaths

3528

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

6163

Tests conducted

448449

Hospitalisations

1202 with 251 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

8483

7783

Southern

8830

7902

Northern

5924

5462

Tygerberg

12340

11345

Eastern

9204

8401

Klipfontein

8629

7783

Mitchells Plain

7913

7198

Khayelitsha

7917

7368

Total

69240

63222

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

514

424

Garden Route

Knysna

1239

1020

Garden Route

George

3037

2573

Garden Route

Hessequa

237

180

Garden Route

Kannaland

84

56

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

1808

1422

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

825

495

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1908

1734

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4033

3690

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3035

2718

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1054

952

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1407

1238

Overberg

Overstrand

1421

1332

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

236

200

Overberg

Swellendam

253

232

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1063

963

West Coast

Bergrivier

379

336

West Coast

Cederberg

140

119

West Coast

Matzikama

265

215

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1223

1113

West Coast

Swartland

1344

1135

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

374

273

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

91

33

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

12

6

Unallocated: 4584 (4434 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

Special focus on diabetics helping to save lives:

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 26 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3528. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Our focus on high-risk patients, and specifically diabetics, continues with promising early feedback.

The project ensures that when a diabetic patient tests positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health makes daily contact with them. For high risk diabetics, we also encourage admission to the CTICC Hospital of Hope in order to monitor their health.

Over the past two weeks, 39 high-risk diabetic patients have been contacted, and admitted to hospital with only two deaths recorded. This is especially promising, as the background mortality for this group is considerably higher, and at least 37%.

We currently still have 18 of these patients still admitted at the Hospital of Hope where they are being closely monitored. The remaining 19 have been discharged and are recovering will at home.

Since the 7th of August, we have also started the phase of the project focusing on low risk diabetics with COVID-19. Since the 7th of August, more than 60 patients have been contacted by a group of dedicated young doctors, and they are being followed up daily. Of this group- 13 have been referred for a more intense follow up by a medical officer for the remainder of their COVID-19 period.

This focus on those people who are at greatest risk of severe illness and death, means that we are able to intervene early and ensure that proper treatment is given. While it is still early, the results we have seen show that this focus is saving lives.

The Western Cape has seen positive signs as the numbers of new infections, hospitalisations and death are declining but it remains of utmost importance that we protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is especially important if you are in one of the high risk groups, or if you are in regular contact with a family member, or colleague who is high risk.

We can do this by continuing to wear our masks, practicing social distancing and ensuring that we keep up good hygiene practices such as hand washing, coughing into a tissue, an arm or an elbow, and regularly cleaning high traffic surfaces.

If you are over the age of 55, diabetic or have an underlying comorbidity such as hypertension, or heart kidney or lung disease, and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it is important to get tested early. If you experience chest pains, or trouble breathing, seek immediate medical attention.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.