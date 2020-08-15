Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 14 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As of 1pm on 14 August, the Western Cape has 6163 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 99806 confirmed cases and 90 115 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
99806
Total recoveries
90115
Total deaths
3528
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
6163
Tests conducted
448449
Hospitalisations
1202 with 251 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
8483
7783
Southern
8830
7902
Northern
5924
5462
Tygerberg
12340
11345
Eastern
9204
8401
Klipfontein
8629
7783
Mitchells Plain
7913
7198
Khayelitsha
7917
7368
Total
69240
63222
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
514
424
Garden Route
Knysna
1239
1020
Garden Route
George
3037
2573
Garden Route
Hessequa
237
180
Garden Route
Kannaland
84
56
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1808
1422
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
825
495
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1908
1734
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4033
3690
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3035
2718
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1054
952
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1407
1238
Overberg
Overstrand
1421
1332
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
236
200
Overberg
Swellendam
253
232
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1063
963
West Coast
Bergrivier
379
336
West Coast
Cederberg
140
119
West Coast
Matzikama
265
215
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1223
1113
West Coast
Swartland
1344
1135
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
374
273
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
91
33
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
12
6
Unallocated: 4584 (4434 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
Special focus on diabetics helping to save lives:
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 26 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3528. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Our focus on high-risk patients, and specifically diabetics, continues with promising early feedback.
The project ensures that when a diabetic patient tests positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health makes daily contact with them. For high risk diabetics, we also encourage admission to the CTICC Hospital of Hope in order to monitor their health.
Over the past two weeks, 39 high-risk diabetic patients have been contacted, and admitted to hospital with only two deaths recorded. This is especially promising, as the background mortality for this group is considerably higher, and at least 37%.
We currently still have 18 of these patients still admitted at the Hospital of Hope where they are being closely monitored. The remaining 19 have been discharged and are recovering will at home.
Since the 7th of August, we have also started the phase of the project focusing on low risk diabetics with COVID-19. Since the 7th of August, more than 60 patients have been contacted by a group of dedicated young doctors, and they are being followed up daily. Of this group- 13 have been referred for a more intense follow up by a medical officer for the remainder of their COVID-19 period.
This focus on those people who are at greatest risk of severe illness and death, means that we are able to intervene early and ensure that proper treatment is given. While it is still early, the results we have seen show that this focus is saving lives.
The Western Cape has seen positive signs as the numbers of new infections, hospitalisations and death are declining but it remains of utmost importance that we protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is especially important if you are in one of the high risk groups, or if you are in regular contact with a family member, or colleague who is high risk.
We can do this by continuing to wear our masks, practicing social distancing and ensuring that we keep up good hygiene practices such as hand washing, coughing into a tissue, an arm or an elbow, and regularly cleaning high traffic surfaces.
If you are over the age of 55, diabetic or have an underlying comorbidity such as hypertension, or heart kidney or lung disease, and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it is important to get tested early. If you experience chest pains, or trouble breathing, seek immediate medical attention.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.