Coronavirus – Uganda: Launch of the Regional Emergency Operations Center in Mbale for COVID-19 response

The Minister for Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero launches the Regional Emergency Operations Center in Mbale. This will serve as the situation room for key stakeholders responding to disease outbreaks such as COVID-19. Dr Aceng was flanked by a team from WHO Uganda led by Yonas Tegegn WOLDEMARIAM.

The regional task force was established with support from security forces to coordinate the COVID-19 response in the affected districts in Eastern region.

The affected districts are: Mbale, Namisindwa, Manafwa, Bududa, Sironko and Tororo.

