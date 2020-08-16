Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (15th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
– 18,118 confirmed cases
– 16,540 healed
– 401 deaths
– 1,177 active cases
– 128 hospitalized including 11 on oxygen
– Recovering rate: 91.2%
– Lethality rate: 2.1%
– Severity rate: 0.9%
– Bed occupancy rate: 4%
It's more important than ever to strengthen compliance with barrier measures.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.