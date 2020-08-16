Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (15th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 22,252 Severe cases: 199 New recovered: 377 New deaths: 17 New cases: 1652

Total Laboratory test: 589,694 Active cases: 16,346 Total recovered: 12,037 Total deaths: 509 Total cases: 28,894

