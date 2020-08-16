Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (16th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 5072
Total active cases: 2285
Total recovered: 2626 (3 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 39214 (416 New)
Total deaths: 161 (4 New)
