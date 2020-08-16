Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Updates (15th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

325 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 87 FCT – 49 Gombe – 28 Ebonyi – 20 Plateau – 19 Kwara – 18 Enugu – 17 Imo – 12 Rivers – 12 Kaduna – 11 Ogun – 10 Edo – 9 Oyo – 9 Ondo – 8 Osun – 8 Ekiti – 4 Borno – 1 Kano – 1 Bauchi – 1 Nasarawa – 1

48,770 confirmed 36,290 discharged 974 deaths

