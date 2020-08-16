Coronavirus – Nigeria: Support for Kano State Ministry of Health in strengthening COVID-19 response activities in the state

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Kano, our Rapid Response Team NCDC RRT continues to support Kano State Ministry of Health in strengthening COVID-19 response activities in the state.

This week, the team supported the training of community health workers to strengthen COVID-19 community based surveillance.

