Coronavirus – Nigeria: Training for Health Workers on Strengthening Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission in the context of COVID-19

This week, the NCDC RRT supported a training by Cross River State MOH for health workers on strengthening prevention of mother-to-child transmission in the context of COVID-19.

We also supported the state's case management team in the inauguration of the Adiabo isolation centre.

