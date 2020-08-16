Coronavirus – Nigeria: Unifying Surveillance Strategy for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 response in Nigeria’s Niger Delta boosts surveillance of other diseases. The unifying surveillance strategy they have enveloped is quickly producing significant & uplifting results.

