Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 583653 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 583 653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded 4 513 new cases identified.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 15 August 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
83671
14,3
Free State
31465
5,4
Gauteng
198671
34,0
KwaZulu-Natal
104619
17,9
Limpopo
11445
2,0
Mpumalanga
20915
3,6
North West
23093
4,0
Northern Cape
7735
1,3
Western Cape
101989
17,5
Unknown
50
0,0
Total
583653
100,0
Testing Data The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 378 029 with 26 918 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries Regrettably we report a further 121 COVID-19 related deaths- 5 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Gauteng, 34 from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from Limpopo, 17 from Free State and 26 from Western Cape.
This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 677.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries now stand at 466 941 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%.
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
2447
78862
Free State
513
15819
Gauteng
2888
158705
KwaZulu-Natal
1651
77838
Limpopo
159
10039
Mpumalanga
189
17969
North West
176
13073
Northern Cape
94
3984
Western Cape
3560
90652
Total
11677
466941
Issued by: Department of Health
