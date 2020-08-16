Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Information

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Global Health Advisory:

The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice. Read More

Country-Specific Information:

Zimbabwe has 5,137 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 130 deaths.

Government of Zimbabwe Lockdown

The Zimbabwean government declared the COVID-19 crisis a “national disaster” on Friday, March 27, a move allowing it to commandeer State resources towards fighting COVID-19, to use emergency regulations, and to deploy personnel for the same services. The government began a nationwide lockdown on March 30, which was slightly eased and extended indefinitely on May 16. The measure is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and requires public activities to cease and informal markets to close, with exceptions for certain food and fuel vendors as well as health-related facilities. People are required to wear face masks in public. The public is strongly encouraged to remain in their homes, wash hands frequently, practice physical distancing, and wear face masks when it is necessary to obtain food and fuel.

Entry and Exit Requirements:

Zimbabwe’s borders are closed to all human traffic except for returning Zimbabwean nationals and permit holders. Borders remain open for cargo. The Government of Zimbabwe instituted screening checks based on WHO regulations including thermal scans and review of travel history within the previous 14 days.

Quarantine Information

All arrivals will be subject to strict screening procedures including rigorous enforcement of a 21-day self-quarantine. The Government of Zimbabwe announced two hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo, its two largest cities, will handle quarantine cases of travelers suspected with COVID-19. Information about plans to handle cases in Victoria Falls, an international travel hub, remain limited. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe.