Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for August 16th, 2020

New confirmed cases: 1,003

New recovered: 829

New deaths: 8

The total tests conducted so far in the ECOWAS region is 1,433,247. This represents 0.36% of the total population of 398,182,329 inhabitants.

