Coronavirus – Africa: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for Sudan, Nigeria

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered urgent humanitarian aid to be dispatched to Sudan to support the country’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also ordered another aid shipment to Nigeria to help the country fight the pandemic.

The relief shipments, which include 14 tonnes of medical supplies and 20 tonnes of food supplies, were dispatched from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai.

