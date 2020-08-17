Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (16th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 19,769 Severe cases: 217 New recovered: 322 New deaths: 19 New cases: 982

Total Laboratory test: 609,463 Active cases: 16,687 Total recovered: 12,359 Total deaths: 528 Total cases: 29,876

