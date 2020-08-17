Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (17 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

CAS. Dr. Rashid Aman. 245 more people have tested positive for Coronavairus out of 3150 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 30,365. 504 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,160.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.