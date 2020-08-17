Coronavirus – Kenya: Total COVID-19 recoveries in Kenya is 16,656

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: 686 patients have recovered from the disease. Total recoveries so far: 16,656. From the discharge, 60 were from various facilities and 626 from home-based care programme. We thank our healthcare workers for this great achievement.

