Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Updates (16th August 2020)

298 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Plateau – 108 Kaduna – 49 Lagos – 47 Ogun – 18 Osun – 17 FCT – 15 Ondo – 14 Edo – 8 Oyo – 6 Akwa Ibom – 4 Cross River – 4 Borno – 3 Ekiti – 2 Bauchi – 1 Kano – 1 Rivers – 1

49,068 confirmed 36,497 discharged 975 deaths

