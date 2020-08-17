Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of Federal Medical Centre GeneXpert laboratory to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network for COVID-19 testing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the Federal Medical Centre GeneXpert laboratory, Gusau, Zamfara to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network.

There are currently 64 laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in the NCDC Lab Network.

