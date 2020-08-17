APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Use of Digital Surveillance Tool (SORMAS) for real-time reporting of cases of epidemic-prone diseases including COVID-19

SORMAS is a digital surveillance tool which facilitates real-time reporting of cases of epidemic-prone diseases including COVID-19 by health workers across states.

By digitalising disease surveillance data, states are able to share information & engage in rapid decision-making.

