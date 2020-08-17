Coronavirus – North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 08 – 14 August 2020, 66 movements were observed at Twelve Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 5 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 5 from Nord, 3 from Centre in Cameroon and 2 incoming from N’djamena in Chad Republic.

